DURHAM — One person was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision Monday morning on Route 136 in Durham, Lt. Glenn Holt of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The identities of the female driver, who died at the scene near 281 Royalsborough Road, and her male passenger were not being released until family members were notified.

Holt said Henry Hudson Jr., 70, of Harrison was driving a 2017 GMC pickup south when the woman, who was headed north in a 2009 Nissan, pulled into the opposite lane, striking the truck.

Hudson was treated at the scene for cuts and bruises, the officer said.

A male passenger in the Nissan was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with serious injuries, Holt said.

Royalsborough Road was closed and traffic was rerouted for about three hours. The accident, which was reported at 11:41 a.m., is being reconstructed by Maine State Police.

