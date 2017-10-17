People from around the world are helping a 7-year-old Maine boy battling brain cancer celebrate his favorite holiday, according to a report on WCSH.com.

Brock Chadwick of Biddeford has a simple wish: he is asking people to mail him Halloween cards.

“It’s been 8 long months of continuous chemotherapy, extensive radiation and major surgeries,” his family posted on Facebook about the request. “Little things like this can really uplift him.”

The response has been overwhelming. Since the start of the month, Chadwick has received hundreds of packages and thousands of cards from people across the country and around the world.

The Team Brock Facebook page has shared photos of many of the cards and packages. More are welcomed and can be sent to:

Brock Chadwick

11 McKenny Drive

Biddeford, ME 04005

