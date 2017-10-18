Homeless veterans from across the state can get lots of free help, goods and services Saturday at the 20th annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down at VA Maine Healthcare Systems-Togus.
The event, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offers homeless veterans free: health care services; transportation to and from Togus from designated pick-up locations; child care; food and drinks; haircuts; boots and clothing; personal care items; women’s services; information on housing, employment, training and veteran benefits; legal services; assistance with taxes; flu shots; and food stamp and MaineCare applications.
More information about the event is available by calling Gabrielle Farris at 623-8411, or toll-free at 1-877-423-8263, at extension 2802.
The term stand down is a military term, in which active duty personnel are taken off a battlefield and able to “stand down” in a safe place. Saturday’s annual event, according to organizers, is meant to allow homeless veterans to stand down from homelessness for a day, and help them connect with services and supports to help end their homelessness.