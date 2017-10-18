Homeless veterans from across the state can get lots of free help, goods and services Saturday at the 20th annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down at VA Maine Healthcare Systems-Togus.

The event, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offers homeless veterans free: health care services; transportation to and from Togus from designated pick-up locations; child care; food and drinks; haircuts; boots and clothing; personal care items; women’s services; information on housing, employment, training and veteran benefits; legal services; assistance with taxes; flu shots; and food stamp and MaineCare applications.

Marie Mantelli, left, does an eye exam on Rob Gaston, of Waldoboro, during the 18th annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down on Oct. 17, 2015 at VA Maine Healthcare Systems-Togus. Staff file photo by Joe Phelan

More information about the event is available by calling Gabrielle Farris at 623-8411, or toll-free at 1-877-423-8263, at extension 2802.

The term stand down is a military term, in which active duty personnel are taken off a battlefield and able to “stand down” in a safe place. Saturday’s annual event, according to organizers, is meant to allow homeless veterans to stand down from homelessness for a day, and help them connect with services and supports to help end their homelessness.

