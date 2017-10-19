SKOWHEGAN — Longtime community volunteer Davida Barter, a paralegal with the Skowhegan law firm of Mills, Shay, Lexier and Talbot, has been named the 2017 Alton W. Whittemore Award winner by the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce.

The award for outstanding service, known as the chamber’s “most dignified” award, is named for a man who dedicated much of his life in service to the community.

“I was thrilled,” Barter said. “The reason mostly that I was thrilled is that Alton Whittemore was a relative of mine and he used to carry around a sheet of paper of everything he was involved in, and he showed me that sheet one day and I was just in awe at how much he had accomplished in his lifetime, so I’m very honored.”

Chamber Executive Director Jason Gayne said the award honors Whittemore for his 40 years of support and dedication to the Chamber and 60 years of service to Skowhegan. The award recipients are people “most worthy to bear the name and having displayed similar service” to the Chamber, he said.

Nominees for the award come from Chamber membership and are selected by the Awards and Recognition Committee, which is made up of past winners of the awards.

Barter, 63, is married with two grown daughters and four grandchildren. She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1972 and studied public administration at the University of Maine, Augusta.

Barter herself has a long list of achievements and community service, having been a Skowhegan selectwoman, a Coburn Park commissioner, a member of the Budget and Finance Committee, the Somerset County Budget Committee and the county Charter Commission. She is a longtime active member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, a Somerset Woods trustee and was active in the Chamber.

Barter was among the founder members of the group TAPS — Taking Action to Promote Skowhegan — which transformed Skowhegan Log Days from a two-day event to a week-long celebration of the final log drives down the Kennebec River.

“We started Moonlight Madness, pub night, the Lobster bake and free events at the municipal building,” she said. In 1982, when she was president of the Chamber, Barter and others raised more than $70,000 to build a creative playground at the recreation center.

These are past winners of the Whittemore award:

• 2007 Katie Ouilette;

• 2008 Betty Austin;

• 2009 Denise LeBlanc;

• 2010 Karen Hart;

• 2011 Chris Perkins;

• 2012 Greg Dore;

• 2013 Mickey Powers;

• 2014 Shirley Whittemore;

• 2015 Darla Pickett;

• 2016 Patricia Dickey.

Other Chamber winners this year to be honored Nov. 16 at T&B Celebration Center on Madison Avenue are New Balance, Large Business of the Year; Computer Improvements, Small Business of the Year; Derek Rossignol, Volunteer of the Year; Louann Barnes, Community Citizen Impact; Bigelow Brewing Co., Community Business Impact; and Rotary International, Community Organization Impact

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.