Maine’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in September, down from 4 percent a year earlier and 3.8 percent in August, according to the state Department of Labor.

The total number of unemployed, job-seeking Mainers in September was 26,100, down 1,500 from a year earlier, the department said. At 24 consecutive months, Maine is experiencing the second-longest sustained period in over 40 years with an unemployment rate of 4 percent or lower, it said.

The preliminary nonfarm payroll jobs estimate for Maine was up 3,400 jobs from a year earlier to 621,200 jobs in September, the department said. The largest job gains continued to be in health care, construction and hospitality.

Maine’s employment-to-population ratio estimate in September was 61.8 percent, above the U.S. average of 60.4 percent, according to the department.

September unemployment rate estimates for other states in the region were 2.7 percent in New Hampshire, 2.9 percent in Vermont, 3.9 percent in Massachusetts, 4.2 percent in Rhode Island and 4.6 percent in Connecticut.

The U.S. preliminary unemployment rate of 4.2 percent in September was down slightly from 4.4 percent in August, and down from 4.9 percent a year earlier. The New England unemployment rate averaged 3.9 percent.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.