BUCKFIELD — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver killed in a rollover accident Friday night as 23-year-old Jared Jones of Turner.

Sgt. Chris Davis said Jones died at the scene of the wreck at 522 Turner St. in Buckfield.

Jones was driving a Jeep Cherokee east on Route 117, which is Turner Street, when it hit the road shoulder. He overcorrected, causing the Jeep to roll over several times, Davis said.

Jones was the only occupant, Davis said.

Deputy Matthew McDonnell handled the investigation with assistance from the Maine State Police reconstruction team.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.