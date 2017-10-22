Firefighters were battling a barn fire at 900 Chadbourne Road in Standish on Sunday afternoon, a Cumberland County dispatcher said.

The fire broke out at about 2 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated. Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.