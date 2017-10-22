Firefighters were battling a barn fire at 900 Chadbourne Road in Standish on Sunday afternoon, a Cumberland County dispatcher said.
The fire broke out at about 2 p.m.
Further information was not immediately available.
This story will be updated. Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:
[email protected]
Twitter: @bquimby
