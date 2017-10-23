SKOWHEGAN — The driver of a truck that crashed Sunday evening, taking out a utility pole before the truck burst into flames, turned himself in Monday and was charged with two misdemeanor crimes before being taken to the hospital with apparent injuries.
Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said Thomas Aubin, 28, of Canaan, was driving a 2010 GMC pickup truck when the truck began to leave the road and Aubin overcompensated, rolling the vehicle over. Aubin was issued summonses on charges of violating conditions of release and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, both misdemeanors.
Bucknam said Aubin had “visible injuries” to his arm, along with scrapes and cuts when he turned himself in. Aubin was asked a series of questions about the accident and why he apparently fled the scene, Bucknam said, but could not share them as the investigation remains open.
Police had been looking for the driver since Sunday evening.
The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on Red Bridge Road, which connects Skowhegan and Canaan via a small bridge. Skowhegan police and fire personnel responded to the scene, as did fire and rescue units from Canaan and Clinton and an EMS ambulance from Redington-Fairview General Hospital. Electrical power was knocked out to the area for a couple of hours.
Bucknam said the driver rolled the car “and took off running.”
“The car caught on fire. The car is destroyed,” he said. “It took out a telephone pole. A small fire was started on the wood line, and he fled on foot.”
