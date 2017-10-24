STRONG — An electrical fire that started early Tuesday morning destroyed a shed and left a home at 283 West Freeman Road “unlivable.”

Firefighters were called to the home at 4:49 a.m., Strong Fire Chief Duayne Boyd said. The first truck to arrive found a shed attached to the home that was “fully involved” and flames that were spreading to the roof of the home.

While firefighters got the fire under control in less than an hour, Boyd said flames spread to the attic, leaving the home unlivable.

Rachel Haggan owns the home but rents it out to her grandson, Derek Allen, and his girlfriend, Lilly Reid. Both were home at the time of the fire but escaped uninjured, Boyd said.

Haggan has homeowner’s insurance, he said.

The Office of State Fire Marshal inspected the scene and determined that it was an “accidental electrical fire” sparked in the shed, which stored hand tools and generators, Boyd said.

Firefighters were at the scene for more than three hours to ensure the fire was completely out.

The Strong Fire Department received assistance from the Farmington, Phillips, New Vineyard, Wilton and Kingfield fire departments.

