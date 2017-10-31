Maine State Police asked hunters in Piscataquis and Hancock counties Tuesday to watch for any clues that might help authorities find two people who have been missing for months.

The Maine Warden Service has conducted extensive searches for Diana Estey of Medford and Russell Burnett of Franklin, but hasn’t found any signs of their whereabouts.

Estey, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds, was 71 when she disappeared in November 2016 from her home on Medford Center Road.

Burnett was 48 when he disappeared from his home on Eastbrook Road in February.

Their disappearances are not related, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Deering hunting season began Oct. 28. Hunters are encouraged to contact the state police in Bangor at 973-3700 with any information.

