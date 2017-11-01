A fire sparked late on Halloween left a home at 2 Michael Lane in Waterville uninhabitable, according to Chief David LaFountain.

The 50-year-old resident awoke to smoke detectors’ alarms at about 11:39 p.m. on Tuesday. He safely escaped the home, which is owned by Assistance Plus, a social service and medical agency.

Short-circuited electrical wiring caused a fire at a home owned by Assistance Plus, a social service and medical agency. The sole resident was alerted by smoke detectors and escaped the building. Contributed photo Short-circuited electrical wiring caused a fire at a home owned by Assistance Plus, a social service and medical agency. The sole resident was alerted by smoke detectors and escaped the building. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The fire was determined to be accidental and caused by short-circuited electrical wiring.

Firefighters got the flames under control by 12:16 a.m.

The Waterville Fire Department was assisted by the Winslow and Fairfield fire departments.

Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.