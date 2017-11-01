A fire sparked late on Halloween left a home at 2 Michael Lane in Waterville uninhabitable, according to Chief David LaFountain.
The 50-year-old resident awoke to smoke detectors’ alarms at about 11:39 p.m. on Tuesday. He safely escaped the home, which is owned by Assistance Plus, a social service and medical agency.
The fire was determined to be accidental and caused by short-circuited electrical wiring.
Firefighters got the flames under control by 12:16 a.m.
The Waterville Fire Department was assisted by the Winslow and Fairfield fire departments.
