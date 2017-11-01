INSURANCE Q&A

Q. If I have damage to my car or house, should I file an insurance claim right away?

A. Insurers recognize that filing a claim isn’t always someone’s first priority after a storm. Policyholders are encouraged to make repairs right away if they’re needed for safety reasons or to prevent further damage. For instance, a tree or branch that has fallen on a roof should be removed quickly, often before an adjuster can get there, according to Wendy Tapley of Tapley Insurance in York.

She recommends taking a quick picture of the original damage before it’s repaired and saving all your receipts so you can be reimbursed. A policyholder should still file a claim as soon as possible to speed the process.

Q. How much can I claim?

A. Think broadly when calculating your damages. For instance, most homeowners’ policies will cover the value of food in a refrigerator that spoils after power is lost. Although policy deductibles are often $500 or more – greater than the value of food in most refrigerators – the loss can often be combined with other losses to put the total amount over the deductible so you can gain some reimbursement.

Q. I’ve heard stories after hurricanes about some homeowners’ policies that exclude specific damages, such as those caused by high winds. Is that the case in Maine?

A. In Maine, most policies cover wind damage, said Frank Kimball, head of the state Bureau of Insurance’s casualty division. Such exclusions are more common in hurricane-prone places, like Florida and the Gulf Coast. But even in Maine, there are exceptions, Kimball said, particularly for homes directly on the coast. Even those homes are likely to have coverage, although perhaps with a higher deductible. Anyone with a dispute with an insurer over what’s covered can have the casualty division take a look at the policy, Kimball said, and try to resolve it. “From a consumer’s standpoint, we want to make sure (insurers) are doing a good job,” he said.

Q. What else should I remember to do when filing a claim?

A. Good record-keeping helps. A household inventory can make it easier to compile a list of damaged items. Brand names and model numbers help insurance companies come up with replacement costs. And a log of communications with the insurance company can help if the claim process bogs down or gets complicated. Also, keep receipts on items you paid for out-of-pocket, such as living expenses if you’ve been forced from your home because it’s too damaged to stay there.

Q. I just want to throw out some of my damaged belongings. Can I do so?

A. That’s probably not a good idea. The adjuster may want to see the damaged goods first. Get an OK before tossing them.

Q. My insurer and I disagree on the amount of my loss. What can I do now?

A. Most policies allow either the insurer or the insured to call on an appraiser to come up with the value of a item that’s been lost or damaged in a storm. Each party is responsible for the cost of the appraiser and they split the cost if an “umpire” is needed to resolve a dispute among the appraisers.

Staff Writer Edward D. Murphy