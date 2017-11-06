American Airlines will begin nonstop flights from Portland International Jetport to New York City in April.

The company will offer twice-daily service between Portland and LaGuardia Airport on 50-seat jets, according to a statement from the Jetport on Monday. American Airlines is the Jetport’s largest carrier, and New York City is the Jetport’s largest market, with 195,962 passengers in 2016.

“American Airlines’ announcement today is a great win for the Portland community,” Jetport Director Paul Bradbury said in a written statement. “We will now have four airlines servicing our largest market, providing schedule flexibility and competitive airfares for the Maine traveler.”

American Airlines has existing service to Charlotte, North Carolina, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

