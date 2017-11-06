One person was killed as a result of a two-vehicle head-on crash Monday morning on Madison Road in Norridgewock, according to police.

Chief Deputy James Ross of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said Lazlo Kakuk, 83, of Madison was pronounced dead at the scene. Kakuk was driving a 2005 Jeep Liberty northbound on the Madison Road, also known as Route 201A, toward Madison, when a 2015 GMC 1500 pickup truck, which was traveling southbound, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

The initial caller reported that the victim in the crash was trapped in the wreckage. The accident was reported at 7:51 a.m. Monday. Madison, Norridgewock and Skowhegan emergency personnel responded to the crash, as did an EMS ambulance from Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

The driver of the GMC pickup, Eric Hatfield, 30, of Anson, was seriously injured, according to Ross. Hatfield was initially taken by EMS to Redington-Fairview General Hospital and then to a Bangor hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.

Norridgewock Fire Department worked for almost two hours to free Kakuk, who had been wearing a seatbelt, from the wreckage using hydraulic extrication equipment.

It is not known whether Eric Hatfield was wearing a seatbelt.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Charlie and Sons.

The crash is still in the early stages of investigation, with speed and improper passing being looked at as possible contributing factors, according to Ross. Investigating deputies will be working closely with the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office to determine if there will be any criminal charges forthcoming. The accident is being reconstructed by the Maine State Police. Both vehicles have been impounded while they await processing, Ross said.

