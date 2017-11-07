WATERVILLE — City councilors on Wednesday will consider renewing Waterville Regional Communications Center dispatch services for area towns at a 3 percent cost increase.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the council chamber on the third floor of The Center at 93 Main St. downtown.

The communications center has provided dispatch services for Waterville as well as Albion, Belgrade, China, Clinton, Rome and Sidney for the last several years. The city is proposing a 3 percent increase in costs for those towns for dispatch services because the city has incurred increase expenses for the dispatch center’s operations and equipment over the last three years.

Councilors on Wednesday will be asked to authorize City Manager Michael Roy to renew three-year dispatching contracts for the towns. The rates, to become effective Jan. 1, 2018, are $5,518 for Albion; $11,701, China; $2,730, Rome; $8,622, Belgrade; $12,978, Clinton; and $11,377, Sidney.

In other matters Tuesday, the council will consider voting to refer to the Planning Board for recommendation a request by New Dimensions Federal Credit Union to rezone 94 Silver St. from Residential-D to the Transitional Zone so that a credit union branch may be built there.

The Planning Board will make a recommendation on rezoning and the council will make the final decision.

Councilors will consider taking a final vote to sell two small properties next to the bridge on Gilman Street for $590 and $500. Some of the land in both parcels is submerged part of the year. Councilors took a first vote Oct. 17 to approve the sale.

Innkeeper, liquor, food and special amusement licenses will be considered for Jodi Langlois, doing business as the Chez Paree on Water Street.

The council also will consider taking a second, final vote to accept $3,640 in drug forfeiture money, as well as a Taurus handgun, with the money going to the Police Department’s drug forfeiture revenue line.

Mayor Nick Isgro is expected to read a document proclaiming Nov. 25 Small Business Saturday and urging people to support small businesses and merchants on that day and throughout the year.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

