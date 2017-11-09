LOS ANGELES — In a wholly unprecedented move, Kevin Spacey is being cut from Ridley Scott’s finished film “All the Money in the World” and replaced by Christopher Plummer just over one month before it’s supposed to hit theaters.

People close to the production said Wednesday that Plummer is commencing reshoots immediately in the role of J. Paul Getty. All of Spacey’s scenes will be reshot, the people said. Co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams are expected to participate.

This combination photo shows Kevin Spacey at the Tony Awards in New York on June 11, 2017, left, and Christopher Plummer during a portrait session in Beverly Hills, Calif. on July 25, 2013. Spacey is getting cut out of Ridley Scott's finished film "All the Money in the World" and replaced by Christopher Plummer just over one month before it's supposed to hit theaters. People close to the production who were not authorized to speak publicly say Plummer is commencing reshoots immediately in the role of J. Paul Getty. (AP Photo) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Scott, who is known to be an efficient director, is intending to keep the film’s Dec. 22 release date.

The film was originally due to have its world premiere at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Nov. 16 but was pulled this week amid the sexual harassment reports surrounding Spacey, who has also been fired from “House of Cards” and dropped by his talent agency and publicist.

“All the Money in the World” was primed for a plush awards season release from distributor Sony Pictures Entertainment and its advertising campaign, which prominently features Spacey, has been public for about a month already. But its plans have been in question since Spacey’s reputation has diminished over the past week.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.