A Casco man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Naples.

Carroll L. Morton, 39, died after driving off the road and crashing into a large tree on Edes Falls Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Joe Dyar came across the crash at 6:25 p.m., soon after it had occurred, Capt. Don Goulet said in a statement. Morton was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was found dead at the scene, according to Goulet.

Morton was driving a 2000 Subaru Forester and had made a left-hand turn onto Edes Falls Road from Route 11 when the car went off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a large tree, Goulet said. The car was totaled in the crash and Morton’s body had to be extricated from it by Naples Fire and Rescue, he added.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation, Goulet said.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.