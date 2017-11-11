A Casco man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Naples.
Carroll L. Morton, 39, died after driving off the road and crashing into a large tree on Edes Falls Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Joe Dyar came across the crash at 6:25 p.m., soon after it had occurred, Capt. Don Goulet said in a statement. Morton was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was found dead at the scene, according to Goulet.
Morton was driving a 2000 Subaru Forester and had made a left-hand turn onto Edes Falls Road from Route 11 when the car went off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a large tree, Goulet said. The car was totaled in the crash and Morton’s body had to be extricated from it by Naples Fire and Rescue, he added.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation, Goulet said.