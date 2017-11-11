Five people were hospitalized after a fire broke out in a mobile home Saturday morning in Durham.

Three residents of the home between the ages of 60 and 70 were taken to the hospital, apparently for smoke inhalation and reports of chest pain, according to Assistant Chief Curtis Dimock Jr. of the Durham Fire Department.

“I’m not 100 percent sure because all the reports haven’t come back yet,” Dimock said. “They weren’t burned that I know of. They did make it out of the mobile home on their own.”

The mobile home was destroyed in the fire, he added.

A Durham firefighter was sent to the hospital for heat exhaustion, and Dimock believes that a Lisbon firefighter was hospitalized to check out a cardiac issue.

The fire at 12 Country Acres Road was reported around 10:30 a.m. It is unclear how the blaze started.

Crews concentrated on extinguishing the part of the fire that had spread to a nearby shed and was threatening another mobile home about 25 feet away, Dimock said. There are about 25 mobile homes in rented lots along the road, off Route 9 near Lisbon.

“These two were particularly close together, which created a significant problem for us,” Dimock said. “We were lucky enough to get in between them and stop the fire from spreading.”

The second mobile home was also damaged in the fire, he said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire to determine a cause, Dimock said.

About 60 firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the fire from Durham and surrounding communities Lisbon, Auburn, Topsham, Brunswick, North Yarmouth and New Gloucester.

