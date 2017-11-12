A $2,500 award is being offered for helping to solve the theft of an ATM from the Miss Brunswick Diner last month.

Brunswick Police said in a press release that the ATM was stolen Oct. 31 from the diner, which is located at 101 Pleasant St.

Police said the company that owns the ATM is offering a $2,500 award to anyone who provides information that leads to the apprehension and prosecution of the suspect or suspects involved in the theft.

People with information are asked to contact Detective John Roma of the Brunswick Police Department at 721-4341 or by email at [email protected]

