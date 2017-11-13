Police are looking for an older man who left Rangeley on Wednesday, Nov. 8, in a blue pickup but never arrived at his destination in Connecticut, according to a news release from Maine State Police.

Robert Wetherbee, 75, left the Franklin County town in a 2012 blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with a Maine registration of 6924TD. He was traveling with his dog, a golden retriever, to his second home in Connecticut.

Wetherbee is bald with blue eyes, 6-feet-1-inch tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He also has mild dementia, according to the release.

Maine State Police are asking for the public’s help to find Wetherbee, who has also been reported missing to Connecticut State Police.

Those with information on Wetherbee or his truck can call state police in Augusta at 207-624-7076, or Connecticut State Police at 860-685-8190.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.