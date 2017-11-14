A barn in Whitefield that contained welding equipment and several all-terrain vehicles was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire also did minor damage to a home and some cars parked about 20 feet away, melting the plastic on them, but firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading when they responded to the property at 222 Hunts Meadow Road, said Tom Feeney, Whitefield’s deputy fire chief.

This barn in Whitefield on Hunts Meadow Road was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. Firefighters pulled it down with an excavator to expose any remaining fire which is why the metal roof and other items are spread around the yard. Staff photo by Joe Phelan Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The barn was large, with dimensions around 30 by 60 feet.

“By the time the fire was discovered, it already had possession of most of the building,” Feeney said. “The building was starting to collapse when the first firefighters got there.”

The fire was reported at 3:19 a.m., on a property owned by Mae Mayo. A man, whom Feeney declined to identify, also lived in the home with Mayo and used the barn as a welding workshop, said Feeney.

No one was injured during the fire, which appeared to be the result of an issue with the wood stove in the barn. The man had apparently been using the stove on Monday night, Feeney said.

The circumstances are not suspicious, according to Feeney. While there was cosmetic damage to the nearby home, Mayo will be able to keep living there.

About five other fire and rescue services responded to the blaze.

This story will be updated.

