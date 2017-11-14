The state Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death of a person whose remains were found near the Stroudwater area of Congress Street on Tuesday, police said.

Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said officers were called to 1685 Congress St. at 1:39 p.m. and were met there by a person who led them to the remains in the woods nearby.

The identity, age and gender of the person were not immediately known, Martin said, and it will be up to the medical examiner to determine who the person was and the cause and manner of death.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.