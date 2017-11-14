A Sanford man was arrested and another man was hospitalized Tuesday after a car crashed into the Third Alarm Diner in Sanford.

Police said in a news release Tuesday night that three vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Washington Street around 3:30 p.m., and one hit the diner at 47 Washington St., injuring patrons inside.

One man was seriously injured, Sanford police said. He was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford, then flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland by LifeFlight helicopter.

Sanford fire Lt. Kristen Hagan said the man was eating with his wife when the car hit the wall. She was not sure if the man was hit by the car or flying debris. His name had not been released by 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the car that hit the diner, Mark Nolet, 28, of Sanford, was arrested and charged with driving without a license, police said. He is scheduled to appear in Springvale District Court on Jan. 9.

The Sanford Fire Department said the car was traveling on Pioneer Avenue when it crossed over onto Washington Street and slammed into the diner.

It missed the diner’s exterior mural, which depicts a firefighter holding a hose connected to a hydrant. The car was pulled out of the diner by a tow truck.

Police said the diner was extensively damaged and will be closed until repairs can be made. The diner gives 10 percent discounts to military personnel and firefighters.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.