SKOWHEGAN — During the entire month of October, the Skowhegan Police Department partnered with Skowhegan American Legion Post 16, the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and the Domestic Violence Task Force to collect needed items for the Somerset House, a domestic violence assault shelter.

American Legion Women’s Auxiliary President Ronda Spaulding and Chief David Bucknam took charge of the endeavor, which resulted in contributions that filled two vehicles. The Skowhegan Police Department will be looking to add partners to the effort next year to expand awareness of domestic violence and help support the victims of domestic assault.

