A tractor trailer plunged off a causeway on Route 302 in Bridgton and into the water, taking the mobile home it was towing with it.

An emergency dispatcher said the driver of the tractor trailer was able to escape the cab of the truck, which was completely submerged. The mobile home behind it was partially in the water.

One lane of Route 302 in Bridgton was blocked to traffic Wednesday after a truck hauling a pre-fabricated home drove into Moose Pond. Photo by Bridgton Police Department Part of a pre-fab home tumbled off a truck and into Moose Pond in Bridgton on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Bridgton Police Department via WCSH TV

No one was hurt, and at the road was shut down at 1 p.m.

Route 302 crosses Moose Pond in that area.

