After nearly 20 years at the helm of Central Maine Power Co., Sara Burns has announced her retirement.

Burns, who joined the energy company in 1987, became president in 1998 and CEO in 2005. She intends to retire at the end of this year.

“We thank Sara for her strong leadership of CMP,” said Bob Kump, CEO of Avangrid Networks, the parent of CMP, in a release. “She is recognized as a civic leader in Maine and a respected professional throughout the energy industry.”

Burns will also will step down from her role of oversight for Avangrid Network’s Asset Management and Planning, Business Development, and Regulatory Strategy. She will join the company’s board of directors in January 2018.

Burns has been an active civic leader in Maine as a member of the board of directors for Colby College, her alma mater. She is also a member of the board of directors of The Mitchell Institute and the Augusta Board of Trade. She is also chair of the board of directors of Maine & Co.

This story will be updated.

