1. Augusta City Center closes after angry man unleashes 100 live bedbugs

Published June 5

A man upset that he didn’t qualify for General Assistance reportedly slammed a cup of 100 or so bugs on a counter, prompting City Hall’s closure and pest control measures.

Read the story.

2. Judge refuses to stop euthanization order for Dakota the dog

Published April 11

The Husky was ‘pardoned’ by the governor, but the DA says that action was ‘irrelevant.’

Read the story

3. Trapped by heroin: Lobster industry struggles with its deadly secret

Published April 2

The Gulf of Maine is full of people battling addictions. Tristen Nelson has hauled traps beside them, shot up with them and attended their funerals. And now, as somebody who has kicked the habit, he is trying to help other fishermen find their way into recovery.

Read the story

4. Two motorcyclists killed in accident which shut down northbound Interstate 95 in Augusta

Published September 10

The riders — Jamie Gross, 58, of Belmont, and Aaron White-Sevigny, 25, of Windsor — were participating in the United Bikers of Maine Toy Run when the accident occurred Sunday afternoon.

Read the story

5. Maine golf legend was held at gunpoint in Vassalboro by a burglar whom police later shot, killed

Published February 11

Dickie Browne was tied up in the basement of his Fairway Drive home while the burglar ransacked his house, and police responding to the burglary later shot at a pair of suspects — Kadhar Bailey and Ambroshia Fagre — killing both.

Read the story

6. Report says Burnham woman died from artery disease-induced attack after naked intruder ‘jumped in bed’ with her

Published August 14

Tara Shibles, 37, of Thorndike, has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the incident and her trial may start in December.

Read the story

7. Ku Klux Klan fliers shock residents in Augusta, Gardiner, Freeport neighborhoods

Published January 30

Augusta Police Chief Robert Gregoire said such fliers have been found in other parts of the country and an Augusta clergyman thinks the fliers are connected to the targeting of refugees.

Read the story

8. Elderly couple’s eviction from Albion home draws LePage’s ire

Published January 9

The Maine governor vows to change the law about foreclosure of elderly people’s properties after the Albion couple, both 80 years old and disabled, were evicted from their home.

Read the story

9. Pittston driver, 16, headed to school with 12-year-old brother, hurt in crash

Published August 31

Tabytha Hembree and her brother Alexander Hembree were hurt Thursday morning when the crash occurred on Route 27.

Read the story

10. Motorcycle, truck, accident shut down northbound Interstate 95 in Augusta

Published September 10

The accident involved participants in the United Bikers of Maine’s annual toy run. Numerous participants in the run were stopped behind the accident scene, until police routed them to the southbound lane to allow them to get off the interstate. A few were also stopped just ahead of the accident site.

Read the story

11. Head on crash in Fairfield kills one

Published November 25

It appears around 2:15 p.m. a passenger vehicle crossed the center line on Route 139 and struck a tractor trailer.

Read the story

12. One person dies after Kennedy Memorial Drive crash that sent three to hospital

Published June 1

After reporting just minor injuries, police confirmed that one person involved had died after being taken to the hospital.

Read the story

13. Police: Sidney home invasion leaves suspect shot in chest

Published March 13

Eric Hewett, who police said came to the rescue of his mother during the home invasion, suffered a serious head injury before shooting the alleged intruder, Dreaquan Foster of Providence, Rhode Island.

Read the story

14. New Portland woman, 3-year-old son die in car crash with school bus

Published March 11

Amanda Carter, 36, and her son Mark Schinzel, 3, both of Meadowbrook Road in New Portland, were pronounced dead at the scene of the Friday night crash on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock, police said.

Read the story

15. Skowhegan woman arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child

Published July 31

Naked infant found amid cat feces, vomit, empty prescription bottles and beer cans, police said.

Read the story

16. Police: Woman left 5 preschoolers in car in Waterville while getting hair done

Published April 6

Melissa J. Bagley, 32, of Unity, was arrested on child endangerment charges after she allegedly left the children, ages 3 and under, in a running minivan for an hour and a half at JFK Plaza.

Read the story

17. Madison shootings end in deaths of 4 after man shoots wife, son

Published July 5

Authorities said Carroll Tuttle Jr. shot and killed his partner, Lori Hayden, and their 25-year-old son, shot a neighbor to death and wounded another relative before police fatally shot Tuttle.

Read the story

18. Manchester couple found dead at home in domestic violence killing, police say

Published December 9

Authorities said Clyde Shue, 82, of 543 Prescott Road, had called police shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday to report that he had killed his wife, Kim Shue, 62.

Read the story

19. One killed, one hurt in Vassalboro shooting

Published February 10

A man is dead and a woman was injured during a shooting involving police on Arnold Road, according to state police.

Read the story

20. Skowhegan police investigating discovery of body in woods

Published June 3

The police chief said the person who died is presumed to be someone who had been reported missing and potentially suicidal, but his department called in state police investigators to help.

Read the story

