Dwell: at home in the gallery will take place Jan. 10 through Feb. 10 at Common Street Arts, 93 Main St. in Waterville.

The interactive exhibition is designed to foster community, conversation and creativity. During these wintery weeks, visit the gallery to share in 20th and 21st century board games, tea and tarot readings, art making activities, snow sculpting in Castonguay Square, piano playing, and a room-sized camera obscura.

The gallery will be transformed into various domestic “scenarios” to encourage audience participation and creative exploration.

For a list of activities and projects, visit commonstreetarts.org or call 872-arts.

