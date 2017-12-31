AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Dec. 21-27, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Charles D. Barrall, 53, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, hunting with firearms/crossbow without hunter orange Nov. 1, 2017, in Mount Vernon; $100 fine.

Krystle I. Clark, 27, of Winslow, operating under the influence and violating condition of release, both May 5, 2017, in Waterville; dismissed.

Harold C. Foss, 69, of Mount Vernon, placing bait to entice deer Nov. 4, 2017, in Mount Vernon; $200 fine.

Michael Giggey, 26, of Albion, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop; violating condition of release Sept. 22, 2017, all in Albion; dismissed.

Robert J. Greig, 32, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 2, 2017, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Dec. 21, 2017, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence.

Bradford L. Harris, 53, of Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 15, 2017, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence.

Tylor Rae Hyer, 38, of Litchfield, domestic violence assault July 15, 2016, in Litchfield; dismissed.

Joseph A. McManus Jr., 37, of Madison, operating after habitual offender revocation in Farmingdale; one-year Department of Corrections sentence, $1,000 fine.

Joshua J. Mogan, 36, of Waterville, assault Dec. 26, 2017, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence, $300 fine.

James L. Plourde, 34, of Winthrop, domestic violence assault Dec. 24, 2016, in Winthrop; 364-day jail sentence, all but six day suspended, two years’ probation. Violating condition of release May 24, 2017, in Winthrop; dismissed. Violating condition of release Dec. 19, 2017, in Augusta, six-day jail sentence.

Devin Joseph Pooler, 30, of Oakland, operating under the influence Nov. 19, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine. Violating condition of release Oct. 15, 2017; dismissed.

Christine Reed, 45, of Augusta, failure to stop, provide information Nov. 11, 2013, in Waterville; dismissed.

Timothy P. Robinson, 48, of Waterville, violating condition of release Oct. 5, 2017 in Rome; dismissed.

Sherry L. Sullivan, 47, of Richmond, violating condition of release May 25, 2017, in Gardiner; $150 fine.

Christina Thibeault, 36, of Livermore Falls, operating under the influence Dec. 24, 2017, in Winthrop; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jean L. Victory, 51, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 14, 2017, in Winslow; dismissed.

