A Winslow woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Oakland on Saturday.

Oakland police said Jeanette Vigue, 92, was killed when the Volkswagen sedan she was riding in collided with a pickup truck on Kennedy Memorial Drive at 2:30 p.m.

The driver and two other passengers in the sedan were taken to a local hospital.

Police have not released any other names of passengers or drivers involved in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

