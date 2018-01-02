A Winter Luau Dinner and Dance fundraiser is planned for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Waterville Elks Banquet and Conference Center, 76 Industrial St., in Waterville. Dinner will be served around 7:30 p.m. and dancing should begin by 9 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the Messalonskee High School class of 2019.
The event will feature a Hawaiian buffet complete with coconut crusted haddock and Huli Huli chicken, banana and coconut cream pies and pineapple upside down cake for dessert. Tropical drink special options will be available at the cash bar and a festive tiki photo booth-like opportunity will be available. Entertainment will be provided by disc jockey and Messalonskee alumni Forrest Labbe.
Tickets cost $50 per person or $80 per couple and tables of eight can be reserved.
To purchase tickets, visit winter_luau.eventbrite.com.
For more information, call 669-0576.