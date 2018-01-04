Tidal flooding from Thursday’s blizzard is the greatest that Maine has seen in 40 years and the third-highest since weather officials started keeping track more than 100 years ago.

John Cannon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, said Thursday’s high tide in Portland was 13.79 feet, only slightly below the 14.17 feet reported during the famed Blizzard of 1978. The second-highest level, 13.98 feet, also happened in 1978.

Up and down the Maine coast on Thursday, from Kennebunkport and Wells to as far east as Machias, there were reports of flooding or dangerously high water levels. Cannon said sea levels already were high because of the recent near-full moon, and the storm surge only made things worse.

In Portland, there was flooding on waterfront piers near J’s Oyster House, on Somerset Street near Whole Foods and on Marginal Way near Diamond Street, said city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin. City officials advised motorists to turn around rather than drive through standing water.

Coastal flooding at Lincolnville Beach. Never seen anything like it in my 39 years living here. (Photo by Sandy St. Peter Carey) #mepolitics; pic.twitter.com/Ww7DsgnFdk — Andy O’Brien (@aobrien2010) January 4, 2018

Andy O’Brien, a writer and former state lawmaker, posted on Twitter a photo of flooding at Lincolnville Beach, and wrote, “Never seen anything like it in my 39 years living here.”

Pictures posted on social media from nearby Port Clyde showed severe flooding at the town’s commercial fishing pier.

In Kennebunkport, Hurricane Restaurant in Dock Square was flooded early Thursday afternoon. So was the Clambake Restaurant in Scarborough.

Many roads were closed or blocked off, including Ferry Road and Seaside Avenue in Saco.

The biggest threat of flooding was at high tide, or around 11:30 a.m. for coastal York and Cumberland counties.

“The worst is behind us,” Cannon said at mid-afternoon Thursday.

The next high tide will occur after midnight, but Cannon said he didn’t expect that to have a major impact because floodwaters will have largely receded by then.

In the short term, the flooding will erode beaches and could damage some coastal infrastructure, Cannon said, although it was too early to assess how widespread damage might be.

“One concern is that this could leave us more vulnerable for the rest of the winter, particularly if another extreme storm hits,” he said.

About a month before the highest tide on record in February 1978, another major storm hit. Cannon said that storm significantly weakened some protective barriers along the coast, which made the February blizzard that much more catastrophic.

“That could certainly happen again,” he said.

South of Maine, many areas were experiencing high water levels as well, including Boston and coastal New Hampshire. Video footage on Facebook from a Boston television station showed a giant dumpster floating down a side street.

The National Weather Service station in Boston reported Thursday afternoon that flooding there was also approaching levels last in the Blizzard of 1978.

“Major impacts & evacuations currently ongoing along the E Coast of MA,” the weather service posted on its Twitter page.

