WILTON — Asbestos abatement work at the former Forster mill on Depot Street is expected to resume by next week, Town Manager Rhonda Irish told selectpersons Tuesday.

EnviroVantage began the abatement work Dec. 19 and worked that week. They planned to break over the holidays and resume in the first week of January, David Massaro, on-site manager for EnviroVantage, previously told the board. The abatement work was expected to take a couple of weeks, he said in December.

The company conducts annual safety meetings during the holiday week, Irish said, and the abatement work needs to be finished this month, according to the contract negotiated with the environmental and remedial contractor.

In other business, the board discussed meeting schedules. Town Meeting has been scheduled for June 18 at Academy Hill School.

Elections of a selectperson and a school board director will take place June 12, Irish said.

Although it is still early, Irish said nomination papers for the selectperson’s seat held by Jeffrey Adams and the school director seat held by Angie LeClair will be available March 2 and must be returned by April 13.

Irish also announced the Jan. 1 opening of the newest Main Street business, Western Maine Bait and Tackle, owned by Alan Paradis, of Wilton. Paradis opened early to provide ice fisherman with bait and supplies. Ice shacks are already on Wilson Lake, she said.

