Rabelais, an antiquarian book store in Biddeford that specializes in food and drink, has stopped selling new books and more recent used materials, and is now open by appointment only.

Don Lindgren, proprietor of the store, which is located in the North Dam Mill at 2 Main St., said that he has decided to focus solely on rare materials – a direction the business had been moving in since relocating from Portland to Biddeford six years ago.

Rabelais owner Don Lindgren at his Biddeford store. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“It was the main reason we moved, was to be able to handle bigger collections of rare material,” Lindgren said. “We knew when we moved that we were going to be moving away from most of our walk-in customers. But since we’ve moved, we’ve seen a decline in walk-ins and a decline in the sales of new books, so it’s really not worth it for me to invest the money and the effort that goes into carrying the new books every season. We had the same feeling in the summer, when our new book sales were significantly down.”

The 4,000-square-foot store holds more than 30,000 items, including rare cookbooks, some of which date back to the 1530s. The book shop attracts chefs, food writers, and others who are serious about food and drink, from all around the world.

To make an appointment to browse the store, email Lindgren at [email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.