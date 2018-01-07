AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Dec. 30, 2017-Jan. 3, 2018, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Ciante L. Alston, 21, of New York, New York, operating after registration suspended Nov. 13, 2017, in Waterville; $150 fine; operating vehicle without license Nov. 13, 2017, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Jennifer M. Ames, 28, of Waterville, attaching false plates Nov. 20, 2017, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Lindy F. Barney, 56, of Chelsea, hunting antlerless deer without permit Oct. 28, 2017, in Chelsea; $300 fine.

Andrew P. Bilodeau, 55, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 17, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine; violating condition of release Oct. 17, 2017, in Augusta; $100 fine, $100 suspended.

William E. Bowley II, 46, of Canaan, permitting unlawful use Nov. 17, 2017, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Trevor Brown, 21, of Turner, violating condition of release June 13, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Catherine S. Campbell-York, 18, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 27, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Angelia M. Carrigan, 40, of Augusta, operating after habitual offender revocation March 13, 2016, in Augusta; $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 13, 2017, in Waterville; $400 fine, six-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 18 months suspended, three-year probation; violating condition of release Nov. 13, 2017, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs Nov. 13, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed; criminal forfeiture of property, Nov. 13, 2017, in Waterville. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Oct. 20, 2016, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Oct. 20, 2016, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release Oct. 20, 2016, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, six-month jail sentence; two counts aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Tammy M. Chamberlain, 49, of Winslow, driving to endanger March 24, 2017, in Gardiner; $575 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Edgar P. Clark Jr., 66, of Winslow, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Nov. 20, 2017, in Winslow; $200 fine.

Jordan Cloutier, 33, of South China, theft of services March 29, 2017, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence, $1,007 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Travis Lee Coro, 31, of Fairfield, operating vehicle without license Nov. 23, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Brian Coutu, 28, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 20, 2017, in Augusta; 70-day jail sentence; robbery, same date and town, dismissed.

Timothy J. Ezell, 25, of Waterville, operating after habitual offender revocation May 10, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Stella A. Fagaley, 68, of Nashua, New Hampshire, operating under the influence July 14, 2017, in Litchfield; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

David E. Garceau, 32, of Brighton, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 5, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine.

Melissa B. Giguere, 41, of Winslow, failure to stop, remain, provide information Nov. 22, 2017, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Valerie L. Gilbert, 51, of Burnham, failure to register vehicle, attaching false plates and operating vehicle without license, Nov. 16, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Alexander T. Giroux, 21, of Vassalboro, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 24, 2017, in Winslow; $250 fine.

Steven M. Griatzky, 40, of Bowdoinham, operating under the influence June 4, 2017, in Gardiner; $750 fine.

Ronald Howe, 34, of North Monmouth, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Aug. 2, 2017, in Winthrop; $750 fine, $1,000 restitution; criminal mischief, same date and town, dismissed.

Kyle J. King, 22, of Waterville, aggravated criminal mischief June 28, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Christopher M. Labrie, 34, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license Dec. 29, 2017, in Winslow; 30-day jail sentence; failing to give correct name, address, date of birth Dec. 29, 2017, in Winslow; aggravated forgery, same date and town, dismissed.

Chelsea T. Lambert, 21, of Fairfield, misuse of identification Nov. 15, 2017, in Waterville; 24-hour jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 15, 2017, in Waterville; 24-hour jail sentence, $211.12 restitution.

Katrina Lavoie, 38, of Hinckley, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 15, 2017, in Waterville; $400 fine, $34.78 restitution.

Robert A. Lear III, 27, of Whitefield, operating under the influence Sept. 18, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, same date and town, dismissed.

Seth A. Leichnitz, 21, of Waterville, failing to obtain driver’s license Nov. 17, 2017, in Winslow, dismissed.

Bradey A. Luce, 19, of Waldoboro, criminal mischief Nov. 4, 2017, in Winslow; $200 fine, $400 restitution; criminal trespass, same date and town, dismissed.

Louis Malloy, 32, of Waterville, disorderly conduct, fighting July 2, 2017, in Waterville; $400 fine; assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Jessica M. Michaud, 35, of Augusta, operating under the influence Sept. 23, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Shane L. Montella, 41, of North Anson, fishing without valid license July 8, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

April B. Murray, 57, of Winthrop, assault Aug. 19, 2017, in Augusta; $300 fine, 10-day jail sentence.

Michael A. Nichols, 38, of Pittston, harassment Dec. 5, 2016, in Hallowell; seven-day jail sentence; violating condition of release July 31, 2017, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence; harassment July 31, 2017, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence.

Joshua E. Noble, 37, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 7, 2017, in Waterville; $400 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release Sept. 7, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Caleb Parisi, 21, of Waterville, transportation of drugs by minor Nov. 18, 2017, in Winslow; $200 fine, 30-day license suspension.

Cody E. Pelotte, 25, of Winslow, operating under the influence Nov. 19, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Mark Pontbriand, 38, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 12, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Bryan M. Quiroz, 33, of Augusta, violating condition of release Oct. 15, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Nikida M. Raymond, 25, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 17, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Jennifer S. Ring, 48, of Augusta, assault Dec. 3, 2017, in Augusta; $300 fine, 30-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Chandler L. St. Pierre, 40, of Augusta, failing to make oral or written accident report May 11, 2017, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Sheri Schiche, 56, of New Sharon, operating under the influence Dec. 29, 2017, in Vienna; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Ginger M. Sevigny-Duggan, 45, of Windsor, refusing to sign civil violation summons June 2, 2017, in Windsor; $200 fine.

Philip D. Smith, 42, of Vassalboro, assault Sept. 11, 2017, in Vassalboro; $300 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but two days suspended, one-year administrative release.

Douglas Stevens III, 46, of Mount Vernon, disposal of offal; littering Nov. 6, 2017, in Mount Vernon; $150 fine.

Adam Strictland, 36, of Albion, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Nov. 14, 2017, in Winslow; $300 fine; hindering apprehension or prosecution, same date and town, dismissed.

Joshua Vashon, 36, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 16, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Michael S. Worden, 22, of Georgetown, violating condition of release Dec. 29, 2017, in Waterville; three-day jail sentence.

