SMITHFIELD — The American Red Cross of Maine and the Smithfield Fire Department and Fire Auxiliary will install free smoke alarms in the homes of Smithfield resident and teach them about fire safety on Saturday, Aug. 18, according to a news release from the American Red Cross of Maine.

To make an appointments for the service, contact Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Eric Lynes at [email protected] or at 795-4004, ext. 303. The partners will follow up with the installation on Aug. 18.

The teams will check batteries in existing alarms, replacing them as needed, help residents create escape plans and provide other preparedness tips.

For more information, visit SoundTheAlarm.org/Maine.

