LEXINGTON — Homeschooling staff in the area are invited to attend an open house at the Lexington/Highland History House Museum set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the museum at the intersection of Long Falls Dam and the Back road.

A house tour, herb garden visit, special exhibits, demonstrations of 1800’s household tasks and previewing documentary films are scheduled. A complimentary lunch will be served.

The event will focus on how the museum might support the curriculum of homeschooling.

To register, call 465-8238 or email [email protected].

