Leah Bowden, of Augusta, recently attended Modern Woodmen of America’s Youth Club Leader Symposium in Orlando, Florida. She was one of approximately 350 youth service club leaders from across the U.S. who earned the opportunity to take part in the annual conference.

The conference, which took place June 17-20, offered guests the opportunity to attend educational and motivational workshop sessions, network with other club leaders and gain new ideas for leading volunteer activities with others.

Bowden qualified for the conference because the club completed a variety of projects in 2017. These projects focused on volunteerism, patriotism, education and fun.

“Developing strong communities begins by inspiring young members to become good citizens,” said Jill Lain Weaver, Modern Woodmen’s chief fraternal officer, according to a news release from the organization. “The leaders who attended the Symposium are motivating the next generation of impact-makers.”

Membership in a youth service club is one of many fraternal benefits available to Modern Woodmen’s youth members.

For more information, visit modernwoodmen.org.

