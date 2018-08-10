RANGELEY — Eight artists were awarded ribbons in the categories of fine art and fine craft at the RFA’s 38th annual Art in August. Ribbons were given to the top three pieces in each category, plus one honorable mention.

Walter Mularz won first place in the 2-D fine art category for his photograph “Blue Heron.” Sandra Pealer and Lydia Schrader took the awards for second and third place respectively; Gene Matres received honorable mention.

Rick Osterhout with his award-winning sculpture in the 3-D fine craft category. Photo by Eryn Finnegan, RFA staff photographer Walter Mularz with his award-winning photograph in the 2-D fine art category. Photo by Eryn Finnegan, RFA staff photographer

Rick Osterhout won first place in the 3-D fine craft category for his chess board sculpture. Melissa Shea and Boyd Johnson took second and third place respectively; Patti K Trygg received honorable mention.

