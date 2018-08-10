RANGELEY — Eight artists were awarded ribbons in the categories of fine art and fine craft at the RFA’s 38th annual Art in August. Ribbons were given to the top three pieces in each category, plus one honorable mention.
Walter Mularz won first place in the 2-D fine art category for his photograph “Blue Heron.” Sandra Pealer and Lydia Schrader took the awards for second and third place respectively; Gene Matres received honorable mention.
Rick Osterhout won first place in the 3-D fine craft category for his chess board sculpture. Melissa Shea and Boyd Johnson took second and third place respectively; Patti K Trygg received honorable mention.
For more information, visit rangeleyarts.org or call 864-5000.
-
Sports
Brooks Koepka holds PGA Championship lead after three rounds
-
Nation & World
Sky is alive with Perseid meteor shower this weekend
-
Maine Crime
Laying down the law in Lewiston described as a frustrating ordeal
-
New England
New England governors, Canadian leaders will meet in Vermont
-
Nation & World
Rain pouring, Trump rages on Twitter and hangs with bikers