SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Samuel Kupiec, of North Monmouth, and Jack Simpson, of Brooks, were named to the 2017-18 dean’s list at Union College.
Kupiec is a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Simpson is a senior majoring in economics.
Comprised annually, the Union College Dean’s List honors students who have a grade point average of 3.5 for the entire academic year and meet certain other requirements.
