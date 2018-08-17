HALLOWELL — Granite Hill Church, located at 76 Town Farm Road, will celebrate its grand opening with a weekend of events through Aug. 19.

An open house, with building tours, activities for children and free refreshments is set for 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. The weekend events will be capped off with a special building dedication services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19.

The first facility of its kind to be built in Hallowell, the new building is part of the an economic growth and renewal along the Kennebec River south of Augusta. The 6,700 square-foot building contains vaulted ceilings, cutting edge sound and lighting technology, eco-friendly centralized air and modern finishes throughout.

For more information, visit granitehillchurch.org.

