HAYS, Kan. — Hannah Wilson, of Bowdoin, a 2018 Mount Ararat High School graduate, received a $1,500 Hays City Scholar Award and a $900 Academic Opportunity Award in justice studies from Fort Hays State University for the 2018-2019 year.

Wilson, daughter of Kathleen Edgar, of Bowdoin, plans to major in criminal justice.

Fort Hays State is one of six universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system.

Share

< Previous

Next >