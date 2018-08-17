HAYS, Kan. — Hannah Wilson, of Bowdoin, a 2018 Mount Ararat High School graduate, received a $1,500 Hays City Scholar Award and a $900 Academic Opportunity Award in justice studies from Fort Hays State University for the 2018-2019 year.
Wilson, daughter of Kathleen Edgar, of Bowdoin, plans to major in criminal justice.
Fort Hays State is one of six universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system.
