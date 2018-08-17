Madison/Anson “Down on the Farm” Days is planned for Aug. 23-26 in the towns of Madison and Anson. Each year the Madison/Anson Days Committee decides on a theme for its events. This year they voted on “Down on the Farm.” Farming of all kinds will be celebrated, whether it be milking cows, haying, raising ducks, quail, chickens for eggs, bunnies, goats and from there making cheeses, butter etc., or gardening, canning, bees honey, maple syrup, soaps or lotions. The sky is the limit when it comes to farming. So the ladies at the Anson Town Office wanted to have some fun with it this year and made this adorable display which they fondly call “Bessey the Heifer.” For more information about the event, contact the Anson Town Office at 696-3979 or the Madison Town Office at 696-3971 or visit www.facebook.com/Madison-Anson-Days.

