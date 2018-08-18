A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a red pickup truck that did not stop Friday on Jenkins Road in Saco.

Saco police said in a statement that a half-hour later a red pickup truck was also involved in a three-vehicle crash on Buxton Road. Police declined to say whether the same truck was involved in both incidents.

Bicyclist Michael Buck, 40, of Saco was injured at 5:06 p.m. Saco police and the Saco Fire Department found Buck on the side of the road and he was transported to an area hospital. Police declined to identify which hospital or say what Buck’s injuries were.

At 5:40 p.m. three vehicles crashed on Buxton Road near Mary Avenue. The vehicles included a red 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck operated by Joshua Ellis, 40, of South Portland, a gray 2007 Toyota Matrix operated by Xvan Crislersmithvuong, 47, of Centerville, Virginia, and a gray 2016 Subaru WRX operated by Tanya Grace, 40, of Saco.

Police said the Ford F-150 pickup truck crossed the centerline, striking the two oncoming vehicles. Occupants of all three vehicles were transported to area hospitals. Police declined to identify which hospitals. Both crashes are under investigation.

