OTIS Federal Credit Union’s raises $1,200 to help end hunger

JAY — On Saturday, August 11th, OTIS Federal Credit Union held a car wash and yard sale to raise money for the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger. Twelve employees, as well as a member of the credit union’s board of directors and a member of its supervisory committee, volunteered their time, according to a press release.

Individuals washing black car from left are Ben Roberts, compliance officer and training specialist; Kim Turner, president/CEO; Stephanie Nichols, cards specialist; and Alicia Fanjoy, teller, all with OTIS Federal Credit Union in Jay. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

B98.5, Central Maine’s Country, was on-site helping to promote the event, playing music and handing out goodies to attendees.

Volunteers estimate that they washed approximately 30 vehicles, including a big rig, a trailer with two side-by-sides and a four-wheeler.

The car wash raised a total of $368.00, and the yard sale raised a total of $855.08. Combined, OTIS FCU was able to raise $1223.08 for Ending Hunger in Maine.

All funds raised stay within the community and are disbursed to several local food pantries.

Participating credit unions raise funds for the campaign at various times throughout the year. However, the primary period of fundraising is in the fall from September to December.

All money raised is distributed to hunger organizations and food pantries throughout Maine.

One hundred percent of all of the money raised by credit unions stays in Maine and goes directly to the cause of ending hunger. All administrative costs are covered by the Maine CU League’s Social Responsibility Committee.

The month of November is designated as ending hunger month in Maine and Maine’s credit unions are usually involved in a variety of food drives and fundraising activities for ending hunger.

To make a tax-deductible contribution to the Campaign, please visit OTIS FCU, or mail a contribution and make checks payable to:

Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger

ATTN: 2017 Campaign

PO Box 1236

Portland ME 04104

Credit unions help food pantries during slow fundraising period

WESTBROOK — Though temperatures may be at their hottest, donations to local food pantries ‘cool’ significantly over the summer months. To help, the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger has once again ‘shared the bread’, a share that will provide 80,000 meals to food pantries across Maine. Two food pantries in each Maine county received contributions of $600 each, according to a press release. Collectively, the contribution totals more than $21,000, which will enable food pantries to purchase more than 80,000 meals.

“While many people are enjoying all that summer in Maine has to offer, unfortunately, there are thousands of Mainers who are worried about where their next meal is going to come. Many of those are children, who are out on summer vacation, and can’t as easily access meals through school. In addition to making a contribution, part of the event’s goal is to raise awareness that summertime hunger is a significant issue in Maine,” remarked Jon Paradise, vice president of public affairs and engagement.

According to Good Shepherd Food Bank, the timing of the contribution couldn’t be better. “Many food pantries are struggling with reduced donations because it is summer. Maine’s credit unions prove once again what a great partner they are to ending hunger in Maine.”

In all, 33 food pantries, including Good Shepherd Food Bank, received a contribution and a loaf of bread at ceremonies held at the Maine Credit Union League in Westbrook, and at the Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Distribution Center in Hampden. Paradise said the loaf of bread is “symbolic of the sharing spirit that is so strong in Maine, and represents what credit unions are all about.”

The contribution is part of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger’s statewide initiatives, and utilizes some of the funds raised through the 2017 Campaign. The 2017 Campaign raised a record-setting $740,000 to help end hunger in Maine.

Since 1990, the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger has raised $8 million to help end hunger in Maine. To make a tax-deductible contribution to the Campaign, stop by any local credit union or visit mainecul.org

Wayne resident named one of 2019 Best Lawyers

Preti Flaherty attorney and Wayne resident Steven A. Hudson in Augusta has been selected for inclusion in the 2019 edition of Best Lawyers in America in the area of Government Relations Practice.

A total of 46 Preti Flaherty’s attorneys were selected by their peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers in America. The magazine Corporate Counsel has called Best Lawyers “the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.” Inclusion in Best Lawyers in America is considered a high honor because attorneys are chosen by their peers — they are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed. Nominations are based on an intensive peer-review survey in which more than 25,000 of the nation’s attorneys cast nearly 2 million votes.

Five Augusta Preti Flaherty attorneys on Best Lawyers list

Five Preti Flaherty attorneys, all residing in the Augusta area, have been selected for inclusion in the 2019 edition of Best Lawyers in America.

A total of 46 Preti Flaherty’s attorneys were selected by their peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers in America.

The selected attorneys include:

Charles F. Dingman, Administrative/Regulatory Law; Health Care Law, of Leeds

Joseph G. Donahue, Administrative/Regulatory Law; Communications Law; Energy Law, of Gardiner

Bruce C. Gerrity, Administrative/Regulatory Law; Franchise Law, of Manchester

Michael L. Lane, Real Estate Law, of Richmond

James C. Pitney Jr., Public Finance Law, of South China

