IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:01 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Spencer Street.

9:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stony Brook Road.

10:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Mayflower Road and Mayfair Street.

11:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

12:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Community Drive.

1:13 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:35 p.m., needles were recovered on Eastern Avenue.

2:25 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Crossing Way.

3:17 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

4:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:32 p.m., a 49-year-old Augusta woman was summoned on a charge of terrorizing on Washington Street.

7:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.

8:22 p.m., needles were recovered on Eastern Avenue.

8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:33 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

11:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

2:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 12:38 p.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Route 27.

Saturday at 8:41 a.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Route 27.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 9:51 p.m., noise was reported on McNally Road.

10:54 p.m., fireworks were reported on Route 100.

10:52 p.m., fireworks were reported on Bangor Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 10:39 a.m., a scam was reported on East Ridge Road.

10:43 a.m., a scam was reported on Molunkus Road.

1:47 p.m., a scam was reported on Huff Road.

2:54 p.m., a scam was reported on Waltons Mills Road.

IN DETROIT, Saturday at 5:32 a.m., loud noise was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 6:42 p.m., a theft was reported on Woodman Avenue.

Saturday at 1:47 a.m., an assault was reported on Summit Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 2:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 4:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Mercer Road.

Saturday at 3:26 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Wilder Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 7:07 p.m., noise was reported on Fairfield Street.

9:02 p.m., a theft was reported at Bedside Manor on Country Club Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 3:43 p.m., a theft was reported on B Street.

4:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hunnewell Avenue.

5:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Dorothy Street.

Saturday at 12:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Curtis Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 1:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

10:48 p.m., a theft was reported on Corinna Road.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 2:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Blethen Place.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:36 a.m., a scam was reported on Summer Street.

10:38 a.m., a scam was reported on Timberview Drive.

10:49 a.m., a scam was reported on Oak Pond Road.

10:55 a.m., a scam was reported on East Maple Street.

11:04 a.m., a scam was reported on East River Road.

At noon, harassment was reported on Water Street.

1:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

1:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2:51 p.m., mischief was reported on Water Street.

3:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairview Avenue.

4:56 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

5:33 p.m., a scam was reported on Malbons Mills Road.

5:42 p.m., a scam was reported on Pooler Avenue.

6:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Street.

7:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.

8:54 p.m., a complaint was reported on Hilltop Drive, the nature of which was not stated.

10:11 p.m., loud noise was reported on Kingfisher Lane.

10:44 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

11:53 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 12:33 a.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

12:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:08 a.m., an automobile theft was reported on Constitution Avenue.

7:30 a.m., a case involving a bad check was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:27 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Summer Street.

9:28 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Veteran Court.

9:28 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

10:24 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Eustis Parkway.

11:02 a.m., a shoplifter was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage store on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:53 a.m., noise was reported on Poolers Park Way.

3:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Redington Street.

3:28 p.m., an assault was reported on Redington Street.

4:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

7:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported in the Walmart parking lot on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:01 p.m., a theft was reported on Labbe Street.

8:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:29 p.m., noise was reported on Elm Court.

10:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Redington Street.

11:01 p.m., an assault was reported on Gold Street.

Saturday at 12:35 a.m., noise was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Redington Street.

IN WEST NEW PORTLAND, Friday a lightning strike was reported on Main Street.

Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1 p.m., Brian Pottle, 52, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold on Linden Street.

6:11 p.m., Jay Allen Buotte, 56, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Memorial Circle.

Saturday at 1:56 a.m., David Raymond Strain, 35, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with domestic violence reckless conduct and domestic violence assault on Franklin Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 3:11 p.m., Angie E. Clark, 38, of Wilton, was arrested and charged with arson and aggravated criminal mischief.

9:50 a.m., Mindy J. Wright, 34, of Freeport, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release.

5:45 p.m., Dillan Wayne Hatch, 26, of Wilton, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:50 p.m., Jelinda Cleggett, 52, of Worthington, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant.

4:36 p.m., Jerame Gerard Landry, 30, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

6:15 p.m., Bethany Ann Kittrick, 28, of Jackman, was arrested on a warrant.

8:30 p.m., Isaac Clarenceverett Whitney, 37, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

9:47 p.m., Mykel Irving Hewey, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with two counts of violating conditions of release.

Saturday at 1:49 a.m., Mark Joseph Cote, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

2:48 a.m., Richard Miles Letourneau, 32, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

5:03 a.m., Jennifer Morin, 34, of Out of Coverage, was arrested and charged with assault.

5:04 a.m., James Hadley Willette, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with OUI.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 2:06 a.m., Vanessa Cayford, 43, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with violation of conditions of release.

3:47 a.m., Harry Reed, 35, of Oxford, was arrested on a warrant.

Summonses

IN CLINTON, Friday at 5:36 p.m., Michael J. Fernald, 25, of Clinton, was summoned and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 5:09 p.m., Clinton Paul Hanna, 33, of Oakland, was summoned and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (shoplifting).

