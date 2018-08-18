AUGUSTA — A brief but intense storm took out trees and power lines in part of Augusta overnight into Saturday morning, with one tree falling on at least one gravestone, knocking it askew, in the Coombs Cemetery at the intersection of Leighton Road and Mount Vernon Road.

A Central Maine Power Co. dispatcher said Saturday a lighting strike caused trees to come down on wires on Leighton Road, knocking out the power for 171 customers, for about seven hours, from just before midnight Friday to around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

CMP crews were on Leighton Road Saturday morning, removing tree branches from wires. Augusta Police setup barriers to warn motorists of trees in the roadway.

At least two trees were down on Leighton Road near the Anthony Avenue intersection, both of which appeared to have been uprooted by wind. Neither were blocking the road, but one had fallen on a nearby businesses’ fence, damaging it.

Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, was expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

