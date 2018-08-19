Albert and Jill Hodsdon of Fairfield announce the engagement of their daughter Canbra Hodsdon of Massachusetts to Bennington Purcell of NY City, son of Van and Lisa Purcell of Vermont.

Miss Hodsdon is a 2003 graduate of Waterville Senior High School. She has a BFA Photography from Rhode Island School of Design and a MFA Photography from Massachusetts College of Art & Design. Canbra is employed as a Digital Asset Supervisor at J.Jill in Quincy, MA.

Mr. Purcell graduated from Northeastern University with a BS in Business Administration. He is employed with Sourcemap in New York, NY.

A mid August 2018 wedding is planned at an old boys summer camp in Central Maine.

