WATERVILLE — An Enchanted Evening in the Garden is planned for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area’s Memorial Healing Garden at 304 Main St.

Activities and events will include catered hors d’oeuvres wine tasting by Two Hogs Winery, Winterport Winery and Valley Distributers, beer tasting by Bigelow Brewery, raffles, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, music by James Prior and auctioneer the divine Marie Cormier. Various foods from local establishments will also be available to taste.

This event is supported and funded by Choice Investments, Bangor Savings Bank, Boy Locksmith/Dave and Kim Hallee, Earle and Bette Jane Bessey III, E.D. Bessey & Son, Chris and Sue McMorrow and Leslie Lenfest.

Limited tickets are available. The cost is $35. To order tickets, visit hvwa.org or call 873-3615.

All proceeds will benefit Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area.

For more information, contact Jillian Roy, adult and youth services bereavement coordinator, at 873-3615 or [email protected].

