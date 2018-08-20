AUGUSTA — Foraging: Edible and Medicinal Plants will be the topic at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St.

Ryan Busby, instructor with the Maine Primitive Skills School, will talk about local edible and medicinal plants. Participants can learn to identify, sustainably harvest, and use wild foraged foods for meals and to improve their health.

Wild foods and medicines have nourished and protected humans for hundreds of thousands of years and there is still an abundance to rediscover and enjoy today, according to a news release from the library.

For more information, visit primitiveskills.com, or call the library at 626-2415.

